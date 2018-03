Беда не приходит одна: травма выключила Уайлда

This mornings knee operation was a success. For the last two years my knee was progressively becoming more and more of a problem. In the last couple of months it began to effect the way I ride a snowboard and do simple daily tasks. This week it finally became apparent that I can no longer manage the pain and accept the restrictions that came along with this injury. Looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunities it will bring.

A post shared by Vic Wild (@vicwild) on Mar 15, 2018 at 2:25am PDT