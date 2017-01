Йоан Молло: Лучший матч сыграл против «Спартака»

First I want say thank you to the player club fan city and people take care of me I leave this club but this club stay in my heart I live a lot good moment but is time for me to show if is possible to be better and for this I need the best team everybody have ambition and this is my way my dream I work everyday with this objectif in summer I have opportunity to move but I come back to samara because I am not feel ready for this step now I am feel ready to open this door but I make this because this club give me the confidence the power the love and the support I need I am not actor i don't like lie I don't have escuse money is not my motivation not now maybe in 4 year but now I want know if is possible for me to be the best I give everyday my best for this club this fan this city because I see this people live the same passion and' the same love for the football it was a real pleasure to play for this color I try to show my hapiness to make this job because is the most beautiful work in world because is opportunity for us to give a lot of emotion and for this I am happy to write my story with krylia I hope you don not forget me because I don't forget you thank to give the chance to write my story with you???

A photo posted by Yohan Mollo (@mollooffficial) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:16pm PST