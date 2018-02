Столбова и Климов пропустят чемпионат мира из-за травмы спортсменки

With my big regret I have to announce that the season is over and I will not be able to participate at the World Championship. in Milan. But boundaries and obstacles are just temporary. I still have so much more to give and I never had a lack of motivation. I will be back on my feet soon and ready to reach new goals in my skating career. Looking forward for it !!! ??

