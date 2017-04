Шуменов: Я никого не боюсь и готовился нокаутировать Дортикоса, но доктор запретил драться

I sincerely apologize to my fans but I suffered an eye injury during sparring. A severe retinal scratch and cornea abrasion. I already had emergency surgical procedure to repair on Tuesday. I have to postpone my fight till June under Doctor's orders. I'm not scared of anyone!! I was ready to knock Dorticos out on April 29th. Thank you for all your support! #beibutshumenov

